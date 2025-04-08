Letter: ​If people think Nigel Farage is their saviour they may be disappointed

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claims to be the main architect of Brexit yet he didn’t protest too much about Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, being left behind. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The letter by David McNarry (Farage would be principled premier, March 21) that Nigel Farage would make a fine prime minister for unionists is not borne out by his past record.

He has retired from politics at least twice before, yet when he sees an opportunity, he comes back.

The Reform party were around 16% in the polls and doing well when he joined. The latest row with Rupert Lowe would tell me that he does not like anyone going against him.

To me, he talks a good game about sorting illegal immigration yet he seems to have mellowed about mass deportation, unlike Mr Lowe.

He claims to be the main architect of Brexit yet he didn’t protest too much about Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, being left behind, unlike the person he sacked, namely Ben Habib, who is a true friend of unionists.

He supported Ian Paisley against Jim Allister in the general election (the kiss of death) even though his party had an agreement with the TUV.

Maybe he was grateful to the DUP MPs who helped the Brexit cause, yet Northern Ireland never received Brexit like the rest of the UK, thanks to the DUP who rolled over in their lust for power.

If the British working class think that Farage is their savour from the invasion of their country and that he will stop the cultural vandalism taking place, I think they may be disappointed!