Letter: Immigration is a catalyst for change but opposition needs to be controlled

In the past month, Northern Ireland has seen scenes of disorder on the streets following anti-immigration demonstrations

Immigration has brought the world that in the past, to a large extent, we could choose to ignore, into much sharper focus.

Towns and cities across Great Britain are now recoiling in the shadow of this.

We in Ireland - and I use this term because it’s becoming an all-Ireland problem - used to feel aloof from this, but it now has settled on our shore.

Letters to editor

The enemies of Ulster are weaponising immigration and using it as a gun pointing at our head.

It’s a wrecking ball aimed at a fragile Protestant community.

That community is leaderless, out of touch, and ready to fall.

This could be another piece in the jigsaw to tear it down.

I have always respected the nationalist community as being much more politically astute than our community.

Immigration, however, is forcing me to revise that opinion.

That community too is being used, and that wrecking ball could swing back on them.

I am encouraged that people, on both sides, who, learning from the dangers of uncontrolled immigration, and its threat to our culture, have set aside political differences to address it.

In the past, the media would have welcomed this, but it doesn’t sit with their globalist agenda.

In spite of their virtue signalling, they, and the politicians who exploit it, are false prophets, and a threat to peace.

Those who have a grip on the levers of power will have noted that uncontrolled immigration has added another factor to the equation, and they are determined to seize control of it and turn it to their advantage.

The evidence shows they are clasping an asp to their breast, and they won’t tame it.

With the passage of time it will turn on them, and bite back.

Immigration is a catalyst for change, but opposition to it needs to be carefully handled.

History has taught us it could so easily spin out of control and lead to events that shame all of us.

That hands unscrupulous and inept politicians, on both sides, the initiative to claim the high moral ground; the same politicians who have failed us for years and have the capacity to create an even bigger mess.

These people are the real problem.

Ireland is now being shaken by a tsunami that is cutting swathes through Great Britain, and that turbulent wind is whipping up a storm.

This is a problem that affects all of us, and offers a once in a lifetime opportunity, free from the constraints of politics that has blighted us, to unite and forge a unity that is not a threat.

It’s in the interest of everyone, including migrants, that immigration is strictly controlled.

To allow it to run rampant is irresponsible, and dangerous.