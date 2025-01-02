Letter: Ireland should evaluate relationship with Israel and hit reset button

Ireland's leaders have stated that the government is not anti-semitic, or against Israel as such, but supported human rights

It was recently announced by Israel that given the anti-Israel sentiment in Ireland it had decided to close its embassy.

The Irish government has stated it was not anti-semitic, or against Israel as such, but supported human rights, declaring the United Nations as the defender of human rights.

The current tanaiste, Michael Martin, insists that Ireland hasn't been anti-Jewish/Israel, however follow their recent actions.

Letter to the editor

(i) Outlawing exports or imports from so-called occupied areas of Israel;

(ii) Recognising and declaring the people who have wished the irradication/destruction of the Jewish people and state as a country and flying their flag;

(iii) Telling the peoples of Israel they must surrender parts of their capital including their Temple Mount and go back to 1967 boundaries.

(iv) Insisting on a two-state solution that fails to make sense, whilst Australia, New Zealand, the US and others exist, having populated and taken lands of original occupants, all part of United Nations.

Rather hypocritical to demand two-state solutions of Israel, yet ignore histories of other United Nations’ states/nations they don't treat as they treat Israel.

More recently, the Henry Jackson Trust based in London with liberal leanings had its findings reported, where they stated that accusations of genocide were severely in doubt and listed several World Media outlets including BBC, CNN, Washington Post, New York Times, Reuters etc, as having reported unfair figures and having influenced governments/nations and their peoples towards anti-semitism and hatred of Israel.

So perhaps as leaders of one of the most talented nations in the world, that has won many accolades for advancing humanity’s existence around the world, Ireland’s taoiseach Simon Harris and his sidekick the tanaiste Michael Martin might evaluate what loss Israel’s departure diplomatically will have on Ireland as a nation, both economically and internationally, and hit the reset button urgently.