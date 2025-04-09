Letter: Irish separatists should learn to admit their ‘history’ is a complete fabrication

Recent archaeological research shows that the altar stone at Stonehenge came from the Orcadian Basin near Aberdeen, suggesting there was a commonality of culture across the British Isles from the earliest times

Propagandists simplify their repetitive messages to brainwash the maximum number of people.

Peter McEvoy’s letter (It's simple - no British invasion, no IRA, March 25) is evidence of the effectiveness of this.

Firstly, the Norman invasion of 1171 was not a ‘British’ invasion, funnily enough it was ‘Norman’ i.e. French-Scandinavian.

Letters to editor

There simply was no invasion of Ireland by the British as Britons have always lived here. Saying the British invaded this British Isle is like saying the French invaded France.

In fact, it was the Gaelic chief McMurrough who invited the Normans to invade to get his fiefdom back. At that time, the Apostolic-Celtic Church was not under the authority of the Roman Catholic Church, so it was the pope who gave Ireland to the British Crown in order to bring the Apostolic-Celtic Church under his authority. See ‘Laudabiliter’.

When Strongbow invaded, he easily subjugated thousands of Gaelic ‘warriors’ with just 600 Norman knights. The Gaels then swore fealty, first to the Norman knights and then to the British Crown, in perpetuity.

But why are we jumping so far into our history without considering where we really come from?

In fact, our earliest history shows the entire ‘British Isles’ were inhabited by Britons from the 6th Century BC at the latest as evidenced by ancient Greek manuscripts such as Avienius's Ora maritima, that quoted from the Massaliote Periplus (6th century BC) and from Pytheas's On the Ocean (around 325–320 BC).

Ptolemy named the largest British Isle ‘Megale Brettania’ (Great Britain) and its smaller sister Isle now known as ‘Ireland’ he called ‘Micra Bretannia’ (Little Britain).

Studies in Genetics show that the people of the British Isles have common DNA ancestry. Despite invasions by the Gaels, Vikings, Normans and Saxons, the indigenous Britons were never replaced by these waves of newcomers.

Recent archaeological research shows that the altar stone at Stonehenge came from the Orcadian Basin near Aberdeen, suggesting there was a commonality of culture across the British Isles from the earliest times.

Previous research by Thom showed that British Stone Megaliths were constructed using the same tools and measurements, including a system he named the Megalithic ‘Yard’.

We should be investigating where the giant stones in our Megaliths came from and whether they used this British measurement.

Irish separatists should learn to admit their aggression is self-inflicted and their ‘history’ is a complete fabrication. British history is replete with acts of treachery when southern British-Irish teamed-up with RC France and RC Spain in the hope of destroying Britain, never mind Germany. Twice.

Maybe if there had been no sectarian Irish treachery, there would have been no British hegemony.

To answer Peter and to offer one observation: i.e. No Gaelic invasion of the British Isles, no Gaelic Conquest, no Battle of Moira, no Great Wall of Ulster, no sectarian treachery, no ethnic-cleansing of Protestants, and No IRA. (Simple as).