Letter: Is Sinn Fein MP Pat Cullen planning to run for presidency of the Republic of Ireland?

A letter from Stevan Patterson:
Pat Cullen saw off the competition to win the Fermanagh and South Tyrone seat for Sinn Fein during last year's Westminster electionplaceholder image
Over a year ago when I stood for election in West Tyrone I called on Pat Cullen to condemn the murder of nurses; she never did.

I also wrote to the Royal College of Nursing and asked them for a statement and have asked several more times and never got a reply.

Why is the BBC giving her an extended interview to spew propaganda? Is she planning to run for president in the Republic of Ireland?

Stevan Patterson, Castlederg

