Letter: Is Sinn Fein MP Pat Cullen planning to run for presidency of the Republic of Ireland?
A letter from Stevan Patterson:
Over a year ago when I stood for election in West Tyrone I called on Pat Cullen to condemn the murder of nurses; she never did.
I also wrote to the Royal College of Nursing and asked them for a statement and have asked several more times and never got a reply.
Why is the BBC giving her an extended interview to spew propaganda? Is she planning to run for president in the Republic of Ireland?
Stevan Patterson, Castlederg