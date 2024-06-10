Letter: It is time to liberate Northern Ireland and historic Palestine
A letter from Peter McEvoy:
Now that it is seen as such a glorifying commemorative act to liberate a country, ie France, from its German invader and occupier (and rightly so), I suggest Northern Ireland and Palestine invite a coalition of nations to plan and execute the liberation of Northern Ireland from its occupier and historic Palestine likewise from its occupier.
Obviously Britain will not be included as they created Israel 1948 and Northern Ireland, and when achieved both these liberated countries can commemorate their new found freedom yearly.
Peter McEvoy, Banbridge