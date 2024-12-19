Letter: It's not yet too late for murderers to bring peace to victims

The charred remains of the La Mon Hotel. The Police Ombudsman released their verdict on La Mon last week. Photo by Pacemaker

In Luke 2:14 the angels announced the birth of Jesus: ‘Glory to God in the highest Heaven, and on Earth peace and goodwill toward men’.

However that is not the case for many families in Northern Ireland and has been for many before the Belfast Agreement and continues to be.

These are the families that the government and those in the NI Assembly have chosen to conveniently forget, but God hasn't.

Letter to the editor

For many of these families, like the families of La Mon and others, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces have been missing from the Christmas table for decades and only the presents of justice and remorse under the Christmas tree can bring any comfort and release of their pain that has worsened over the years of neglect/abandonment.

Last week the Police Ombudsman released their verdict on La Mon tragedy, and no excuses can be put forward of delayed time in sending a warning.

This was blatantly murder, with the bombs attached outside of the windows. Nobody walked in and shouted a warning, where families could have had their relatives’ lives saved, not taken from them.

The commandment ‘Thou shalt not kill’ (Exodus 20:13") is very clear.

An apology issued by the IRA for La Mon, or for that matter a statement issued on a Day of Reconciliation, would go a long way in releasing pain/hurt of many suffering families feeling abandoned/forgotten across both communities.

I have to make this clear, as a minister of religion. It doesn't matter how many nativity services you have attended with your family and grandchildren, or Christmas services - the fact remains, you committed murder and sought no forgiveness, bringing pain on other families in both communities.

Therefore, no remorse means no forgiveness from God. Your outcome is to face Almighty God and judgement.

Therefore, before it's too late, respond to the Christmas Message.

Repent for the pain caused to many families and this Christmas take God's forgiveness and give many families release of their pain and apologise for what you did.

Bring peace to many families this Christmas, as well as yourselves.