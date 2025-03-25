Letter: It's simple - no British invasion, no IRA

A letter from Peter McEvoy:

In response to unionists and British politicians complaining about the Clonoe inquest finding against the SAS for killing four men in 1992 (as on your front page, plus pages 4-5,14-15 and 16, Monday – click here to read Jeff Dudgeon’s long essay on it):

One question only. Do they know British Irish history? The impact of the Norman invasion in 1171 is ongoing today,

I would appreciate an answer and one observation ie No British invasion, occupation, ethnic cleansing, planting, partition. No IRA. (Simple as).

Peter McEvoy, Banbridge

