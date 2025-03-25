Letter: It's simple - no British invasion, no IRA
In response to unionists and British politicians complaining about the Clonoe inquest finding against the SAS for killing four men in 1992 (as on your front page, plus pages 4-5,14-15 and 16, Monday – click here to read Jeff Dudgeon’s long essay on it):
One question only. Do they know British Irish history? The impact of the Norman invasion in 1171 is ongoing today,
I would appreciate an answer and one observation ie No British invasion, occupation, ethnic cleansing, planting, partition. No IRA. (Simple as).
Peter McEvoy, Banbridge