Letter: Labour giving Sinn Fein a platform to promote a united Ireland should scare unionists
On Saturday, it was reported that Mary Lou McDonald was going to speak to the UK Labour Party’s conference and make the case for Irish unity.
On the same day, I’m sure that news that the sky was blue had surely made headlines in other publications.
It is long past time that unionists stop getting upset that republican and nationalist parties are making the case for a united Ireland. It should be fairly expected at this point.
The real story that should scare unionists is that the Labour government has given a platform to espouse the idea of Irish unity on their stage.
I would count myself as equally strong in my opinions and also respectful of others beliefs, but I’ll never feel a need to invite someone to my birthday party just because they disagree with me.
Yet that must be the excuse of Labour. If you say you believe in the United Kingdom, why invite crashers to your own party?
Mainland UK parties have stumbled before and they will again.
My unionism isn’t decided by any one government, because the Union is stronger than that. But that doesn’t mean we can’t find ourselves in a situation where their actions are doing us wrong.
True unionism doesn’t come without scrutiny of our mainland colleagues, so we need to learn to be able to call out our government when necessary, no matter what.
Ben Sharkey, east Belfast