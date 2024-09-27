Letter: Learn and speak the Irish language if you want, but don’t force it on everyone else
It irks me, and I suspect most reasonable people, to see fanatics wanting to have signage in Gaelic on our roads and buildings.
If you travel down to Dublin for a day or two, you’ll have a lovely and interesting time, but you probably won’t hear a word of Irish. It is rarely, if ever, spoken there.
I lived and worked down south (very happily) for over 40 years and travelled all over the country, dealing with many people.
In all my time, I only heard the Irish language being spoken on three occasions.
Twice in a pub in County Galway, in a Gaeltacht area, and once in County Mayo when fishing and my boatman spoke to his mother in Irish.
As it happens, I have an interest in the language and of course many, if not most, of the place names anywhere in Ireland come from the ancient Gaelic names.
I have a booklet in my car which is very helpful. Learn it, speak it if you want, but don’t force it on everyone else.
Roderick Downer, Downpatrick