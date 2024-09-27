Letter: Learn and speak the Irish language if you want, but don’t force it on everyone else

The issue of dual language street signage has proven to be controversial. If you travel down to Dublin for a day or two, you’ll probably won’t hear a word of Irish, writes Roderick Downer

It irks me, and I suspect most reasonable people, to see fanatics wanting to have signage in Gaelic on our roads and buildings.

If you travel down to Dublin for a day or two, you’ll have a lovely and interesting time, but you probably won’t hear a word of Irish. It is rarely, if ever, spoken there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I lived and worked down south (very happily) for over 40 years and travelled all over the country, dealing with many people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

In all my time, I only heard the Irish language being spoken on three occasions.

Twice in a pub in County Galway, in a Gaeltacht area, and once in County Mayo when fishing and my boatman spoke to his mother in Irish.

As it happens, I have an interest in the language and of course many, if not most, of the place names anywhere in Ireland come from the ancient Gaelic names.

I have a booklet in my car which is very helpful. Learn it, speak it if you want, but don’t force it on everyone else.