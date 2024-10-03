Letter: Leo Varadkar should mind his own business and stop getting involved in the politics of Northern Ireland

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently stated that a united Ireland should be an 'objective' and not just an 'aspiration'

Leo Varadkar’s latest comments are another attempt to involve himself in the internal workings of the United Kingdom.

Even though he is no longer PM of the Republic of Ireland, by stating a united Ireland should not just be an aspiration but an objective he is involving himself in the politics of Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom once again.

I have news for Mr Varadkar. You may have taken advantage of the weak-willed leadership of Boris Johnson who as PM agreed to put an internal trade border in the Irish Sea because of the threat from republican terrorists – threats which you used for political leverage by showing pictures of bombed customs posts.

Letters to editor

The truth is, however, despite your aspirations and best efforts in the NI Protocol to destroy Northern Ireland, a united Ireland has not moved one bit closer.

In fact at the last general election in July, the vote for those who are happy to stay in the UK increased.

The use of the word ‘objective’ could be seen as a veiled threat, like a military objective, but recent comments by a Labour minister who did not believe a border poll was imminent may prove they are more unionist than the Tories.

So no thanks Mr Varadkar, the people of Northern Ireland also have an objective - to be left alone from external interference and stay in the UK.