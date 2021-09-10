Letter: Let’s give Sir Jeffrey’s Protocol plans a chance as he faces down anti-Union conspirators

The Union is in peril, writes Mr McNarry

It is for others to follow with support, or pitch their tents outside.

The NI Protocol has placed Northern Ireland’s status within the UK on the line, putting it in jeopardy of annexation.

Unionism has no choice other than to resist its implementation and demand its removal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

The Irish, the EU, Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance are joint partners in support of the Protocol and all are willing conspirators in diminishing NI’s constitutional position.

None speak or act for the majority here, who clearly see that the Protocol threatens the peace and stability created by the Belfast Agreement. Positive reason why the four demands outlined by Sir Jeffrey will resonate with the overwhelming strength of public resentment towards the Protocol.

There can be no going back on the promises underscored in the Donaldson speech!

Any deviation or diminution, and the DUP can kiss good-bye to ever being trusted with power again.

But one senses that with Sir Jeffrey’s commitment, unionists are genuinely putting the country before party.

If that remains the true case, then he deserves support.

One swallow (or speech)does not make a summer, but there is every expectation that Sir Jeffrey’s strategic route map could prevent a winter of discontent and rebuild unionist confidence.

David McNarry, Ex UUP and Ukip MLA, Comber

More from the News Letter:

NI High Street voucher scheme: ‘What is point of giving public free £100 just to spend on weekly Tesco shop?

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.