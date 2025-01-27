Letter: Let’s look at getting things done in the political world - US versus UK

A letter from David Fleming:

We now have a new president at the White House and he did more on day one than Joe Biden did during his entire four-year presidency.

After a full day of pomp, pageantry and parties, most of America settled in for an early night, but not the re-elected Mr Trump.

The commander-in-chief went directly to work, signing multiple executive orders in the Oval Office.

He held an impromptu press conference answering questions for nearly an hour, while not missing a stride.

Does this full blown sprint auger well for the "special relationship"? I don't think so.

Talking about time consumption on both sides of the Atlantic - in six months Labour has done more damage in the UK more speedily than the Conservatives, with assistance from the Lib Dem coalition period, in nearly 15 years.

God bless America, God save Britain!

David Fleming, Norfolk

