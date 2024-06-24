Letter: Letter: Jim Allister constantly challenges the evil of Sinn Fein so I am in his corner on July 4

Jim Allister is taking on Ian Paisley Jr in North Antrim in next week's Westminster election. The last time they faced off against each other in an election was in 2010.

A week is a long time in politics. A month of an election campaign seems like an eternity, even if you’re just an onlooker.

My attention is drawn to North Antrim where the main contenders would appear to be Jim Allister and Ian Paisley. What an easy choice!

What first comes to my mind with Jim is that he is consistently challenging the evil of SF/IRA. What comes to my mind with Paisley is his response to the death of unrepentant IRA mass murdering Martin McGuiness.

Letter to the editor

When many victims of SF/IRA were being retraumatised by the eulogies given to this evil man, Jim was saying: “As an IRA terrorist and commander, his hands drip with the blood of the innocent. He goes to his grave having shown no remorse, no regret, no apology for the terror he brought to our streets. Rather, continuing to justify that bloodthirsty wickedness that was the IRA campaign.”

Contrast that with Paisley talking about him being a friend and dribbling bilge about his “journey”. It’s a pity that journey didn’t bring him to a police station to make a confession.

He went from an unrepentant terrorist rightly condemned for it, to an unrepentant terrorist accepted and excused. It wasn’t he who made a journey but the useful fools who bought into the ‘peacemaker’ codswallop – basically praising the arsonist who doesn’t actually help put the fire out, but just poses with a bucket of water.

Jim was in my corner against SF/IRA and their friends, then, before and since so I am in his corner against them all now.