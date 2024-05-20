Letters to editor

Once again, the Tories are using NI

I have long believed that the failure to control illegal immigration, and legal for that matter, is causing havoc in English politics.

The lack of sensible strategy, and the bureaucratic chaos and under-investment, has left the field open to populists and chancers.

Once again, the Tories are using NI shamelessly. This time, however, they are making a point that resonates with many - why should we accept asylum-seeker returnees from the Republic of Ireland, an EU country, when they merely transited through the UK from the EU mainland? Have they not simply used us as a bridge to go from one part of the EU to another?

This could get quite unpleasant, and the Labour Party should recognise a Tory trap. Would Labour, in a General Election, really say that they would accept asylum-seekers being returned from the Republic of Ireland in the present circumstances? It could be a vote loser amongst a key demographic.

I hope for a Labour victory in the general election. I also hope that Labour says that they would only accept people being returned from the Republic of Ireland as part of a wider agreement across Europe, in which we all share the asylum-seeker burden equally according to population size, strengthen all our external borders, and the flawed Rwanda policy, of course, is then discontinued.