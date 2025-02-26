Letter: Like many institutions within our wider society the Law Society has been divided

A letter from Jack Irwin:

Trevor Ringland’s assessment of the Law Society’s approach to the legacy of the ‘Troubles’ is by and large correct (‘We must ask if lawyers are helping false narrative on the Troubles,’ February 25).

Like many institutions within our wider society it too was divided, even if that was not always apparent for whatever reason.

So far as reconciliation is concerned and whilst of course most reasonable people desire this there are still those on both sides who for their own personal political reasons have no such interest. That is always going to be the naturally very divisive reason why we may never get back to dealing properly with the many ‘day to day’ issues that so urgently require our attention, one being of course our appallingly run health service.

Jack Irwin, Bangor, Co Down, retired Solicitor​​

