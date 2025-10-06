Letter: Martin Mansergh gave me invaluable advice on the southern Protestant community
A letter from Dr Niall Meehan:
I was saddened and shocked to hear of the death of Martin Mansergh (Key peace process adviser dies at 78, September 27).
He gave me invaluable advice on the southern Protestant community.
I was especially saddened as we were due to speak again next week, on return from his parliamentary trip.
Martin Mansergh was exceptionally generous with his time in sharing his extensive personal and academic knowledge of Irish history and society.
Dr Niall Meehan, Griffith College, Dublin