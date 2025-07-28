Letter: Michael D Higgins portrait should be reinstated at Belfast City Hall where it belongs
A portrait of Irish president Michael D Higgins has been removed from a reception room at Belfast City Hall following a request from DUP lord mayor Tracy Kelly.
President Higgins has worked tirelessly throughout his career to advocate for peace and reconciliation throughout this island.
It reflects poorly on the lord mayor when she removes a portrait of him, it seems churlish even, and tells the public she intends be a mayor who does not represent all the people of the city, only a minority.
Tracy Kelly should apologise to the people of Belfast and return the picture of President Higgins to where it belongs, sitting alongside that of King Charles.
E Leon O'Searcaigh, Belfast BT1