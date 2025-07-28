A portrait of Irish president Michael D Higgins was removed from a reception room at Belfast City Hall used by the lord mayor, the DUP's Tracy Kelly

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A portrait of Irish president Michael D Higgins has been removed from a reception room at Belfast City Hall following a request from DUP lord mayor Tracy Kelly.

President Higgins has worked tirelessly throughout his career to advocate for peace and reconciliation throughout this island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reflects poorly on the lord mayor when she removes a portrait of him, it seems churlish even, and tells the public she intends be a mayor who does not represent all the people of the city, only a minority.

Tracy Kelly should apologise to the people of Belfast and return the picture of President Higgins to where it belongs, sitting alongside that of King Charles.