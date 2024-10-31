Letter: MLAs should do some soul searching and, if required, change career

Letters to editor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morning View in the New Letter (Stormont fails miserably to hold O’Neill to account, October 24) gave a very honest report on what I term a 'real farce' at Stormont.

Margaret Thatcher once derided what she thought was a poor selection of candidates sent from Northern Ireland - a comment that displeased me. I would be less reactive now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a bunch? Too many not to be taken as serious leaders of 'wee ulster'. I suggest that, before they are discharged, they need to do some soul searching and, if required, change their career.