Letter: MLAs should do some soul searching and, if required, change career

A letter from David Barbour:
Published 31st Oct 2024

The Morning View in the New Letter (Stormont fails miserably to hold O’Neill to account, October 24) gave a very honest report on what I term a 'real farce' at Stormont.

Margaret Thatcher once derided what she thought was a poor selection of candidates sent from Northern Ireland - a comment that displeased me. I would be less reactive now.

What a bunch? Too many not to be taken as serious leaders of 'wee ulster'. I suggest that, before they are discharged, they need to do some soul searching and, if required, change their career.

David Barbour, Coleraine

