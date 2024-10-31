Letter: MLAs should do some soul searching and, if required, change career
A letter from David Barbour:
The Morning View in the New Letter (Stormont fails miserably to hold O’Neill to account, October 24) gave a very honest report on what I term a 'real farce' at Stormont.
Margaret Thatcher once derided what she thought was a poor selection of candidates sent from Northern Ireland - a comment that displeased me. I would be less reactive now.
What a bunch? Too many not to be taken as serious leaders of 'wee ulster'. I suggest that, before they are discharged, they need to do some soul searching and, if required, change their career.
David Barbour, Coleraine