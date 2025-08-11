Letter: Murder victims’ families treated with disdain by so many
A letter from Gerry Cullen:
When it comes to the ‘legacy’ of the sectarian murder campaign euphemistically called the ‘Troubles’ and which cost the lives of so many Protestant and Catholic workers; republicans, loyalists and the British and Irish governments speak as one.
That is, they haven’t, don’t and never will speak the truth.
Lacking moral authority and courage, and motivated by self-interest and self-protection, they all treat the families of those murdered with disdain.
Gerry Cullen, Independent Left, Dungannon