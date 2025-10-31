First minister Michelle O'Neill attributed growth in export of goods to the Windsor Framework

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle O’Neill emphasised Northern Ireland’s recent trade achievements, particularly record cross-border figures with the Republic.

The first minister stated: “In the two years since the Windsor Framework agreement came into effect, exports of goods have risen by 2%, compared with a 9% decline in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cross-border trade between North and South has reached a record £12 billion — a clear sign of how much things are changing. Our overall economic growth is estimated to have increased by 3.5% over the past year.”

Letter to the editor

However, Danske Bank’s forecast of 25 September 2025 projects Northern Ireland’s economic growth at just 1.1% for 2025, below the UK average of 1.3%, and around 1.0% for 2026.

Even the first minister acknowledges indirectly that while trade patterns have shifted, a clear case for Article 16, the net economic benefits remain limited, if not negative.

This raises the question: who, in practice, does the so-called dual market access truly benefit, and why does Northern Ireland’s economic strength appear concentrated in skilled services rather than the sectors directly covered by the Windsor Framework?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SF/IRA, the Alliance Party, and others insisted on the urgent necessity of restoring Stormont, yet the economy continues to lag behind the UK’s already meagre growth rate.

There is still little evidence of policies to raise productivity or generate genuine long-term prosperity. Is 1% economic growth all this archaic and antiquated system of government can manage?