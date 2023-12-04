Letters to editor

The COP 28 Summit in Dubai ended achieving little with prosperous delegates hearing an address from His Majesty King Charles on green issues, having had enough practice talking to plants and flowers.

It was said that more needs to be done in meeting Net Zero targets, a euphemism in diplomatic circles for a fiasco of a gathering.

China and India could not be bought off by propaganda, putting up two insurmountable hurdles for starters. UAE the hosts appear to be making preparations to ramp up oil production unilaterally. According to reports from analysts in International Oil Market intelligence, the company Adnoc may drill 42% more by 2030.

Against a background of delaying a ban on new petrol and diesel cars until 2035, UK PM Rishi Sunak argued that other World Leaders must tackle climate change with solutions which do not affect the finances of people, a freudian slip maybe, considering that the government has announced it is releasing £888 million pounds to fund its Green programme, a modest amount in fiscal terms, accounting for its programme.

Critics argue he is not committed enough, but billions of pounds being squandered on ideology will entail no leverage for tax cuts. The public prioritises money in pockets over daisies!

The bottom line is Net Zero is unattainable while global poverty prevails, something which rich nations will not comprehend with nothing in common with poorer ones. Global carbon footprint? My pot plant!

David Fleming,