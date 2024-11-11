Letter: None of us really know what Trump will do in office – Make America Great Again is an empty slogan

Donald Trump brings chaos, uncertainty and weakness to America and possibly to the world, writes Arnold Carton

In the past I have been accused of being ‘progressive’, ‘liberal’ or moderate, but have never accepted these labels, partly because they are too vague but also because too many who do go under these banners try to claim an unwarranted moral superiority.

The reaction of some to the re-election of President Donald Trump is one example.

Online I have engaged with liberals who believe that the defeat of Kamala Harris is good because it shows that people get punished for supporting genocide. The theory goes that a vote for Harris was immoral because she supplied Israel weapons used to kill Palestinians, and while this is undoubtedly true, where does it get us? You don’t elect politicians for their morality, you elect them because you support the direction in which they want to lead the country.

I am saddened to see Trump elected, not because Harris is more moral, but because of the chaos, uncertainty and weakness he brings to America and possibly to the world. I have no time for the fools who claim that you know exactly where you are with Trump, that Trump tells it like it is. None of us really know what Trump will do in office – Make America Great Again is an empty slogan into which every American can pour his dreams but which has no clear goals.

Even before all the votes were collected on Wednesday morning, I heard a right-wing commentator dismiss claims of Trump being a disaster by saying that Trump would only have two years of real control and that he would have people ‘to manage him’. I do not doubt this is true but it bears out what I say, the real policy of the Trump administration is hidden from the people.

Think of the promises Trump has made during his campaign, most of which he will not implement:

- He promised mass deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants but will find excuses to avoid this for economic reasons.

- Trump pretends to oppose abortion to attract votes – but now he has total power on this issue, he will almost definitely betray his voters.

- Trump claims that he can cut taxes and replace them with a 20% tariff on goods entering the USA, but will quickly find that this is impossible because of the effect on inflation and the reaction of other countries.

Voters are understandably irritated with liberals & progressives who think government is about being moral, rather than about making the least worst decision available. If they want to have a future, I suggest USA liberals should be focussing on the fact that Trump will betray his voter base, that he will not implement most of the promises that he made.

Trump has been victorious on all four counts, popular vote, the Senate, the House and the Presidency (with the Supreme Court already in his pocket), but there is one chink in his armour. With complete control comes complete responsibility, Trump, Vance, Thiel and Musk are responsible for the American economy.

If people are not significantly better off in four years, whatever party grows out of the ashes of the Democratic Party should be ready to fight them on the clear issue of the economic failings that are almost inevitable.