Maccabi Tel Aviv fans are banned from the match against Aston Villa next month

West Midlands Police recently said the quiet part out loud - there are 'no-go' areas in the UK for Jews.

Furthermore, the police made it clear they would not be the authority to rectify this injustice. Rather the Thin Blue Line in Birmingham took the decision to ban supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending their match against Aston Villa - due to concerns over 'public safety’.

Setting aside how alarming this decision is and what this says about the current state of integration in the UK, this could be an opportunity for Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland can be a home away from home for Israeli football teams, and be the alternative host of choice for any British city which can't guarantee the safety of visiting Jewish fans.

A month after October 7, when any purported sympathy for Israel had well and truly evaporated in the South, my wife and mother-in-law found themselves in Bangor.

What amazed them was the level of Israeli flags being flown, and expressions of solidarity with Israel on people's cars and in shop windows.

At a time when allies seemed to be few and far between, the people of Bangor made it clear they could be counted on in the fight against evil.

The only question would be whether NI would be considered a neutral venue, or would Maccabi Tel Aviv and any other Israeli teams be enjoying home field advantage away from home...