Letter: Northern Ireland must follow UK court ruling on gender

Letters to editor

A letter from Gerry Cullen:

Cross Community Labour Alternative welcomes the UK Supreme Court decision to affirm the biological reality of female and male sexual identity.

We believe that this progressive decision was the only logical finding that the court could reach.

We ask that policy makers in Northern Ireland take their lead from this rational Supreme Court ruling and not wait for guidance from the Stormont executive on this hugely important biological female human rights matter.

Unfortunately the Sinn Fein and Alliance executive parties have been captured by the transgender ideology movement and as such we expect that both parties will try to undermine the Supreme Court judgement and will continue to silence and vilify those who seek to protect biological female rights.

As a matter of urgency, Cross Community Labour Alternative calls on the PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher to follow the lead of the British Transport Police who in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court decision withdrew controversial guidance that would have allowed biological male officers to intimately search biological females and force biological female officers to intimately search men who identify as women.

This is an example of transgender ideology taken to the extreme and Jon Boutcher should never allow this highly inappropriate practice to pertain in Northern Ireland.

Cross Community Labour Alternative believes that the Supreme Court has strengthened women’s rights, should be built upon and that women and girls in Northern .Ireland should be allowed to benefit from the court’s logical and progressive judgement.