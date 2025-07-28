Letter: Northern Ireland must make the most of Open success opportunities

The eyes of the world were on Scottie Scheffler when he won The Open in Portrush

The triumphant hosting of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush is a landmark moment not just for our local community, but for the whole of the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council area and all of Northern Ireland.

Over 278,000 attended the event, breaking records for daily users on digital platforms and attracting a global television audience into the millions.

The Open brought the eyes of the world to our stunning coast, with forecasts predicting an economic benefit exceeding £210million for the local and national economy.

This wasn’t simply a sporting contest; it was a showcase for the best of Northern Ireland – our world-class courses, welcoming people, and the unrivalled natural beauty of our landscape.

The success of this event, praised by the game’s greatest players like Scottie Scheffler and supported by local champions such as Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin and Darren Clarke, proves that Northern Ireland is more than capable of hosting tournaments of the highest calibre.

The coverage displayed not only our golfing pedigree but our unique capacity to deliver on the international stage.

The legacy and opportunity before us now cannot be overstated. We need to seize this momentum by developing an ambitious, long-term golf tourism strategy.

At its core must be a plan to attract more world-class golf tournaments and ultimately, to position Northern Ireland as a serious contender for the Ryder Cup.

This prestigious event would elevate our region further, bringing sustained economic growth, global attention, and cementing our status as a golfing powerhouse.

Such a strategy must include investment in course infrastructure, transport links, accommodation, and international marketing. Cooperation with golfing bodies, NI Executive, and hospitality stakeholders will be crucial.

If we are bold in our ambitions and united in our efforts, we can build on Portrush’s success and ensure that golf remains a significant driver of prosperity and pride for the Causeway borough and Northern Ireland for generations to come.