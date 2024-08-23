Letter: Northern Ireland’s highly unique sporting position should be fully understood

Gold medal Olympic rower Hannah Scott received a huge applause on her return home to Coleraine last week but an open top bus tour for NI’s Olympians hasn’t taken place yet

It is disappointing to say the least for the wider public and the young athletes from here who represented all of us in the Olympics that an open top bus tour around the centre of Belfast for them has not already taken place.

It is again disappointing that, if it happens at all, it is likely to be in late September or October, as it would have given us the opportunity to recognise and appreciate their huge achievement in becoming Olympians and for some to win medals.

To make more of an issue would be to detract from their success, so I will refrain from doing so.

Do we in Northern Ireland understand fully that because of our unique sporting position in these islands, we can embrace the success on both teams with the combined total of 72 medals? Team GB & NI – 65, and Ireland - 7.

In the Women’s 4 x 400 relay, as our two teams battled for the bronze medal, I asked myself, which team was I supporting, and I relaxed and decided – both.

If someone from Northern Ireland had been in one of those teams, that probably would have swung it in their favour – as was the case in golf.