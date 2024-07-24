Letter: Opportunity for broader unionism to deliver twin strategy by making NI work at Stormont and restoring the Union

A merged party delivering effective public services and growing the economy is best placed to grow much-needed support for the Union, writes Graham Nevin

Broader unionism has gone through a series of blows in recent times, and needs a morale boost.

There is a unique opportunity for broader unionism to deliver a twin strategy at the current time - both to 'make Northern Ireland work' at Stormont, delivering on effective devolution within the UK, and to pursue the reduction and potential erasure of the NI Protocol and 'restore the Union'.

Unionism found itself in a horrible dilemma, having to find a balance between these two issues - a divisive and near impossible square to circle.

Letter to the editor

Deciding upon which way to go has divided and diminished unionism further.

With imagination, and setting egos and party interest aside, broader unionism can now adopt a twin strategy, which can deliver for unionism and NI.

The UUP and pro-Stormont faction of the DUP now need to merge and deliver good devolution for NI.

Competing against one another come election time expends scarce resources, causes unnecessary vote splitting and is morale-sapping for the electorate.

The core of both parties are broadly similar and devolution-supporting.

Incoherence of position is a particular risk for the DUP as it may seek to 'ride two horses' of protocol protest and Stormont delivery.

A merged party delivering effective public services and growing the economy is best placed to grow much-needed support beyond the traditional base both for itself as a party, and for the Union generally.

It may be that electoral understandings between the UUP and DUP as a first step to amalgamation is realistic.

Any DUP person who cannot stomach their party moving in such a direction has the choice of joining an enlarged TUV plus DUP-anti-protocol-as-priority faction.

With the TUV's Jim Allister now at Westminster, this enlarging TUV party may prove to have more of an input into national UK politics as Reform UK are like-minded pro-Brexit traditionalists and are only likely to grow in influence and prominence.

This provides a realistic platform for the Irish Sea border to be properly addressed.

There would be clear blue water between these two parties, giving adequate choice for the electorate across two unionist parties, instead of unnecessary vote shredding across three parties.

The positive effects of such a pan-Unionist strategy would be wide-ranging, electorally and in service delivery, not to mention in building relationships at National UK level.

I believe it is what the pro-Union people want.

Do unionist leaders have the abilities, or the will, to see broader pictures and deliver?