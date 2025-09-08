The subject of a border poll has proven controversial

As I listened to the radio, it hit me why we might lose a border poll.

They were discussing a plebiscite on Irish unity as if it were the next big thing which it more than likely is – because our leaders who we entrusted to keep us British got it all wrong by backing the wrong horse over Brexit.

Then we have all of these antediluvian parades which may bring comfort to some which nobody on the UK mainland considers remotely British.

I would prefer to remain within the mainstream UK than walk down Royal Avenue in a united Ireland on July 12 because that is where our political leadership is now taking us.