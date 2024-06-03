The aftermath of the IRA Poppy Day massacre in Enniskillen in 1987, in which a student nurse, Marie Wilson, was murdered

A letter from Colin Breen:

In certain sectors of Northern Ireland, the relationship between trade unions and the unionist community is marked by tension and distrust.

This scepticism, especially prevalent among unionists, stems from the perception that trade unions are overtly nationalist and antagonistic towards Northern Ireland's status within the United Kingdom. Despite the unions' potential to support a social democratic economic model, this perception has alienated many who might otherwise back their objectives.

Pat Cullen, as the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), has not succeeded in alleviating these concerns. Her unchallenged constitutional comments have only intensified unionist fears about the broader agenda of trade unions in Northern Ireland. These remarks, often viewed as aligning with nationalist sentiments, have deepened the divide and done little to bridge the gap between the unionist community and the trade union movement.

Cullen's recent track record on delivering results has also come under scrutiny. The 5% pay raise and one-off payment for healthcare workers were considered inadequate, particularly in the context of rising inflation and nearly a decade of pay stagnation. These settlements have been criticised as weak, failing to meet the expectations and needs of the healthcare workforce. This perceived failure is especially glaring given the crucial role of healthcare workers, as highlighted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the optics of Pat Cullen running for a party that has historically blocked pay parity for health staff are troubling. This decision appears contradictory and raises questions about her commitment to the very causes she championed within the RCN. The inconsistency between her union advocacy and political alignment undermines her credibility and raises doubts about her motives.

One of the most controversial aspects of Cullen's political journey is her alignment with Sinn Féin, a party many perceive as aiming to dismantle the NHS as it currently exists in Northern Ireland. Sinn Féin's policy of abstentionism, which involves not taking their seats in the UK Parliament, further complicates matters. This stance overlooks the potential to forge alliances in London, especially with a likely centre-left Labour government expected to win the next election. Such alliances could be vital in advancing healthcare reforms and securing better funding for Northern Ireland's NHS.

Concerns about Cullen's political affiliations are not merely theoretical. The historical context of the republican movement’s involvement in violent actions, such as the bombing that killed a student nurse in Enniskillen, casts a long shadow. This tragic event starkly reminds us of the party's past and its impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

It also raises a poignant question: does Pat Cullen believe there were any alternatives to denying pay parity, and more importantly, the barbaric murder of a student nurse by the armed wing of the political party she now represents?

Colin Berry,