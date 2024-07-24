Letter: Plan for reset in relations between UK and EU not likely to benefit unionists
A letter from Dr D R Cooper:
I read in another publication that ‘Ireland is set to play a pivotal role in Keir Starmer’s plan for a crucial reset in relations with the European Union’.
Very likely its role will be ‘pivotal’, as it was previously, but I do not suppose that it will be any more ‘helpful’ to unionists than it was previously.
Nor do I suppose that Keir Starmer will be any less ready to collude with Simon Harris than Theresa May was ready to collude with Leo Varadkar.
Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead