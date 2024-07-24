Letter: Plan for reset in relations between UK and EU not likely to benefit unionists

In his new role as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer hopes to rebuild relations between the UK and the European Union

I read in another publication that ‘Ireland is set to play a pivotal role in Keir Starmer’s plan for a crucial reset in relations with the European Union’.

Very likely its role will be ‘pivotal’, as it was previously, but I do not suppose that it will be any more ‘helpful’ to unionists than it was previously.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nor do I suppose that Keir Starmer will be any less ready to collude with Simon Harris than Theresa May was ready to collude with Leo Varadkar.