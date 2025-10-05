Letter: Political unionism needs a vision - failure to accommodate liberal voters will be fatal to the Union

Unionist voters turned to Dr Paisley’s more hardline DUP in 2003 after feeling let down by the UUP following the Good Friday Agreement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Political unionism in Northern Ireland is struggling to win the support of the electorate.

A large section of unionists has turned its back on the DUP largely because they feel they have been taken for granted and forgotten. Sound familiar? The UUP lost support to the DUP for the same reason. Now the DUP is suffering the same fate to their rivals in TUV. Each time unionism feels betrayed by its leaders, it turns towards a more hardline and conservative party to save it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The question is, however – does it save unionism? Throughout Northern Ireland, pro-Union voters - particularly those in the centre ground – are now struggling to find positive reasons why NI is better off in the UK.

Letter to the editor

The DUP’s argument at its conference that the choice is ‘Stormont or Starmer’ is simply not a compelling argument to the voter. Honestly said, both those options are awful as both are not working.

Not a single unionist party today in Northern Ireland realises that there is a significant section of pro-Union voters from a non-Protestant, non-evangelical and liberal background that is key to maintaining the union with Great Britain.

Political unionism – whether that be the DUP, UUP or TUV - doesn’t have a vision right now which promotes a positive alternative for those people to believe in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If unionism continues to promote the traditional, conservative unionism that has failed to adapt to change, a united Ireland will be the end outcome.

Whether we like it or not, the Union with Great Britain will only be secured if we build a socially liberal and tolerant society that people in Manchester, London or Liverpool enjoy today.

Indeed, it is quite reasonable to say that traditional, conservative unionism in Northern Ireland would be so distasteful to people in Manchester, London or Liverpool that even they would become disillusioned with the Union.

How can the DUP, UUP and TUV claim to be defending the Union with a positive vision when not even people in England, Scotland or Wales would vote for it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Political unionism will only win hearts and minds in Northern Ireland if it accommodates those pro-Union voters who are not affiliated with Orangeism, evangelical Protestantism or traditional conservatism. Failure to accommodate these voters will be fatal to the Union with Great Britain.

Liberal unionism has often been derided as ‘betrayal’ by many right-wing, conservative unionists who are willing to align themselves with Trump-like ideology and a philosophy totally grounded in history and the past – something that is an alien concept to many British people in the rest of the UK.

The fact that some are unwilling to acknowledge liberal unionists as true unionists is one reason why everyone should be concerned about the future of political unionism.

Why do so many unionists and pro-Union voters feel that they have been taken for granted by political unionism?

How about we start with the rigid unwillingness of the DUP, UUP and TUV to build a positive, liberal alternative for pro-Union voters to believe in first.