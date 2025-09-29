Letter: ‘Reasonable punishment’ defence in smacking cases should be kept in place

There is a plethora of laws specifically tackling child abuse - and even where the same laws apply to both adults and children, prosecutors are more likely to bring charges when the victim is a child, given their vulnerability

The Alliance Party seems to disregard my warning that its plan could harm children while costing the public millions (Alliance Party launches bid to outlaw all smacking, September 23).

The Alliance Party appears badly confused about the existing law.

They say children deserve ‘equal’ protection, yet thankfully the law already offers children much better protection than adults.

Letter to the editor

There is a plethora of laws specifically tackling child abuse.

Even where the same laws apply to both adults and children, prosecutors are more likely to bring charges when the victim is a child, given their vulnerability.

Importantly, there is a limited defence – only for cases where no harm has been caused – often called ‘reasonable punishment’.

This is what Alliance wants to remove.

Parents all have to engage with their children in ways they wouldn't with another adult.

And so it is right that in mild cases a parent can ask a court to determine whether their actions were reasonable.

Alliance is right that some groups call for a change in the law. But good intentions are not the same as good laws.

Removing that defence means parents will be pursued by the police and social services whenever reports are made, no matter how innocent and loving their action has been.

I note that Alliance has not commented on how much this would cost.

It would take much-needed money away from under-resourced social services and the police.

When Wales made the change, it saw nearly three thousand reports to social services in a single year.

That is a monumental distraction which risks real harm.