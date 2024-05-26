Letters to editor

A letter from Paul Doran:

While I welcome the statement from the Irish government in recognition of the state of Palestine, however I do believe that it will remain an empty gesture unless the government takes active measures to back up their words with deeds.

Recognising the state of Palestine is the minimum that the government could have taken. I would sincerely call on the Irish government to immediately ;Enact the ‘Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories)’ Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

End the export of ‘dual-use’ goods to Israel. Halt all US military flights through Shannon Airport. The US military uses Shannon as a transit point to send weapons to Israel which are used on the civilian population of Gaza and the Occupied West Bank. I would also ask the Irish government to sever all diplomatic, cultural and economic links with Israel and to campaign for the complete isolation of the Israeli state.