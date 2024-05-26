Letter: Recognising the state of Palestine is the minimum measure the Irish government could have taken, it should end export of ‘dual-use’ goods to Israel
While I welcome the statement from the Irish government in recognition of the state of Palestine, however I do believe that it will remain an empty gesture unless the government takes active measures to back up their words with deeds.
Recognising the state of Palestine is the minimum that the government could have taken. I would sincerely call on the Irish government to immediately ;Enact the ‘Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories)’ Bill.
End the export of ‘dual-use’ goods to Israel. Halt all US military flights through Shannon Airport. The US military uses Shannon as a transit point to send weapons to Israel which are used on the civilian population of Gaza and the Occupied West Bank. I would also ask the Irish government to sever all diplomatic, cultural and economic links with Israel and to campaign for the complete isolation of the Israeli state.
Paul Doran, Dublin 2