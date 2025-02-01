Letter: Recreational killing is a relic of the Dark Ages and must be banned

A letter from John Fitzgerald:
Fox hunting was banned in Scotland in 2002 and in 2004 in England and Wales. There is a renewed push towards criminalisation in Northern Ireland from the Alliance PartyFox hunting was banned in Scotland in 2002 and in 2004 in England and Wales. There is a renewed push towards criminalisation in Northern Ireland from the Alliance Party
By Letters
Published 1st Feb 2025, 00:00 BST

I'm delighted to hear that John Blair of Alliance is to press ahead with his bill to end fox hunting and other forms of hunting with hounds in Northern Ireland.

Whatever the outcome of his initiative, we in the Republic will be way behind our neighbouring jurisdiction on this issue.

Northern Ireland banned hare coursing in 2011. We still have it, and this weekend the three-day National Coursing Festival is being held. This draws fans of practice from all over Ireland and abroad to see hares running from hyped-up greyhounds.

Why on Earth are we still permitting this abomination in the first quarter of the 21st century?

And why are certain Irish politicians still determined to fight for its survival... even as the Irish hare itself struggles to survive in the face of climate change and escalating habitat loss?

I wish John Blair well in his fight to protect wildlife, but I wish we in the Republic could follow his fine example and end the nightmare of animal cruelty posing as ‘sport’.

Recreational killing is a relic of the Dark Ages.

John Fitzgerald, Callan, Co Kilkenny

