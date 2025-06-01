Letter: Remember after the Gerry Adams verdict, the Irish did not start this fight

A letter from Peter McEvoy:

As you are writing your front page headlines and full page etc in the aftermath of the Gerry Adams libel case, I wish for you to remember it was Britain who invaded Ireland's 32 counties, four provinces, not the other way around.