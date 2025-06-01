Letter: Remember after the Gerry Adams verdict, the Irish did not start this fight
A letter from Peter McEvoy:
As you are writing your front page headlines and full page etc in the aftermath of the Gerry Adams libel case, I wish for you to remember it was Britain who invaded Ireland's 32 counties, four provinces, not the other way around.
What would Britain do if Ireland invaded, occupied and stole large tracts of English land? Think about that then write your headlines.
It was not the Irish that started this fight.
Peter McEvoy, Banbridge