Letter: Renaming Belfast City Airport after Harry Ferguson would be a fitting and logical tribute to the pioneering aviator

Visuals have been released showing how Belfast City Airport could look in 2040

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have often found it strange that Belfast City Airport was named the George Best Belfast City Airport in May 2006 in honour of the famous football player.

I have no doubt that George Best, who was from Belfast, was one of the world’s greatest ever football players, but naming the airport after him somehow did not seem right as he had no links to aviation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would have thought naming the airport after Harry Ferguson would have been more fitting and logical. After all, Harry Ferguson was a pioneering aviator and 2025 marks the 115th anniversary of his most famous flight when piloting his own designed and built plane he won £100 in a challenge set by the town of Newcastle, Co Down, on August 8, 1910.

Letter to the editor

The flight saw his monoplane (single wing) reach a height of around 100 feet and ended with him landing safely on the sand near Blackrock at Newcastle beach after travelling almost three miles.

His plane had been improved considerably since he achieved the first heavier than air powered flight in Ireland on the December 31, 1909 at Hillsborough, Co Down and also became the first British person to build and fly his own monoplane on that date.

With speculation of the dropping of the name ‘George Best’ from the Belfast City Airport rife since July 2024 and that the George Best name does not appear on plans for the airport unveiled recently, despite Belfast City Airport insisting it has no plans to remove the George Best name, I would suggest the airport should be renamed the Harry Ferguson Belfast City Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely as an early aviator from 1909 to 1912 and one of our best known innovators who also invented the modern tractor a century ago in his Ferguson Master Patent of 1925 and the perfecting of his Ferguson System 90 years ago, the renaming of Belfast City Airport would be a fitting tribute to Harry Ferguson's great legacy as the man who helped feed the world.