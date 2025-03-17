Letter: Resurrection is either the biggest hoax or greatest defining moment in history
A secondhand car dealer in a small Irish country town mused on the reasons for a massive midweek crowd of cars at the local church:
"Someone's problems are over, or else they are only just beginning".
The Easter message, on that 'One Solitary Life' fulfilling 'The Suffering Servant' prophecy of Isaiah Chapter 53, forces everyone who hears it into a similarly binary choice.
The resurrection is either the greatest fraud and hoax in history, or else it is the greatest defining event in human history.
JT Hardy, Belfast BT5