Letter: Robinson must shoulder responsibility for helping empower Sinn Fein

(‘DUP must not let Sinn Fein demands have supremacy’, June 18)

Who knew!?

Yet it was he who solidified a party dedicated to the destruction of Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein, at the top of government in 2006 to satisfy the DUP’s narrow electoral agenda.

I am firmly of the view that many of unionism’s problems today can be sourced to Peter Robinson

Instead of giving belated advice, he should use his News Letter column to explain himself.

Thomas Stewart, Belfast BT4

