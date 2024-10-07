Letter: ​Robinson shouldn’t have ruled out threat of Stormont collapse - it makes them powerless

Both the Irish government and Sinn Fein will view Gavin Robinson’s comments on not collapsing Stormont as a blank cheque, writes Kirk McDowell

Gavin Robinson’s recent pronouncement that the DUP will never again collapse the Northern Ireland Executive highlights the key weaknesses in his party’s strategic thinking.

The DUP leader has effectively conceded that he believes unionism to be in an utterly powerless position when it comes to resisting constitutional change without consent.

The key to success in any negotiation is your ability to convince the other party that you have the power to walk away in strength, rather than concede an unfavourable settlement. If you lack the ability to withdraw then you are powerless.

Letter to the editor

The constitutional change which the Northern Ireland Protocol has brought (and continues to bring) represents a significant breach of the principle of consent which was a central pillar of the Good Friday/St Andrews Agreements.

If the DUP believe that unionism is powerless to resist the protocol now, what forces do they think will stop Irish unification without consent at some future point?

This leads to the second failure in Mr Robinson’s thinking. By ruling out even the threat of collapsing the executive, the DUP leader has effectively told the government and the proponents of Irish nationalism that his party has no bottom line.

Sinn Fein, by contrast, has refused to publicly commit themselves to never collapsing the executive again, if their constitutional aspirations demand it.

As such, every time new EU law creates tensions, the government now knows that it can simply put pressure on the DUP to accept further losses of British sovereignty in the Province.

Both the Irish government and Sinn Fein will view Mr Robinson’s comments as a blank cheque, There is now no amount of grievances and threats they can make to the government.

They can do this knowing they will face nothing but token verbal opposition from DUP representatives – many of whom increasingly seem to lack the intellectual stamina required to defend the unionist cause.

Mr Robinson’s comments were not just ill-judged but they were without mandate. The DUP position in the last three elections was that the continuation of the executive was completely dependant on the constitutional issues created by the protocol being resolved to unionism’s satisfaction. The DUP now openly admits this has not been the case.

As such, if Mr Robinson really believes his new position represents the best interests of unionism then DUP MPs need to have the courage of their convictions and resign their seats to seek a fresh mandate.