Letter: Sign up to 'move a mile' on June 7 and raise vital funds to help keep children safe

Letter to the editor

Friday, June 7, is NSPCC Childhood Day, the charity’s UK-wide flagship fundraising event.

On the day, NSPCC Northern Ireland is inviting organisations, schools, families, friends, and people of all ages from Belfast to participate in the Childhood Day Mile – a fun way to move a mile and raise vital funds to help keep children safe.

Whether you walk it, dribble it, wheel it, or space hopper it – the possibilities are endless. If June 7 is inconvenient, you can move a mile on another day.

You can take part on your own, with friends, family, colleagues or furry friends.

NSPCC Northern Ireland also needs volunteers to support us at our Belfast Childhood Day street collection on Friday, June 7. If you could spare some time to help, even for a few hours, we would be so grateful.

To volunteer to help with the Belfast street collection or to sign up for the Childhood Day Mile, go to www.nspcc.org.uk and search ‘childhood day’.

Once you have registered to move a mile, we will send you a fundraising pack with everything you need to get started.

Volunteers who register to help with the street collection will be provided with everything they need on the day All you need to do is turn up.

Whether it’s by fundraising, donating, or volunteering at a collection, we’re appealing to people in Belfast to play their part to help keep children safe from abuse.