Letter: ​Simple manoeuvres may decide US presidential election result - it's going to be close

Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, is a champion of decency. However, she is prone to mis-steps and gaffes, writes Michael Deasy

Despite the vastness and multi-coloured complexity of the United States, recent presidential elections have been decided by simple enough manoeuvres and our auld pal ‘arithmetic’.

In 2008 Barack Obama and David Axelrod tapped voters aged 18 to 39 online – a bloc that doesn't always vote. They voted. Obama won twice.

In 2016 Trump and the Republicans tapped Christian Evangelicals - 16% of the electorate. Trump promised them the reversal of Roe v Wade. He delivered. That 16% went out and voted for Trump - and it has to be said, they got what they were promised.

In 2020, Joe Biden ran on his long-standing political unique selling point - "decency", and the causes of decency. It should be enough but it isn't.

Biden was elected because Christian Evangelicals deserted Trump in droves. They did so because he is a thoroughly objectionable character who had nothing new to offer.

Politics is a game of "that was yesterday, what will you do for me tomorrow?".

In 2024, Kamala Harris has been anointed by default. She is a decent person and a champion of decency. However (and this isn't her fault), she is also a divisive and a polarising ‘liberal’ California Democrat with a thin and patchy record.

Her advisors seem to be keeping her away from the Press. They're wise. She is prone to mis-steps and gaffes but Trump and his guff are getting old.

His three-ring circus is getting worn-out, grating and repetitive.

Candidates who enter politics from the world of entertainment need to be entertaining.

His acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention was Castro-esque in its dull duration and narcissism. People left before the end.

It looks like the "greatest showman" of the 21st century is running out of road. Let's hope so. This election will be close.