It is telling that the Royal Navy has now been tasked to protect vital subsea infrastructure, writes Steve Aiken

A letter from Steve Aiken:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prime minister launched the Strategic Defence Review this week – rightly, he has highlighted the very real threats our nation faces, both now and in the future.

The years of hollowing out our defences are over; however, this will come at a considerable cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a party, we have made clear that we should have announced achieving 3% of GDP now, with 5% within the decade.

Letters to editor

History tells us that not taking the pain now will only result in considerable cost later.

Defence of our nation and our allies will also mean that we will have to work more closely with our European neighbours, as well as build global relationships with the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Not mentioned in the SDSR is the security shortfall caused by the failure of the Irish Republic to provide, in any way, for the collective defence of either these islands or the EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is telling that the Royal Navy has now been tasked to protect vital subsea infrastructure and that the Royal Air Force has been given greater roles in defending our airspace.

Two areas that the Irish could at least provide funding for are paying for RAF Quick Reaction Alert and the RN’s underwater drone surveillance.

For Northern Ireland, there was only one mention, but with the increasing threats, and the vulnerability of the air and sea space to the West, the greater utilisation of our air and seaports must be a given.

While funding will be at a premium, an army with reserves of 100,000 is totally inadequate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland has always provided service personnel for the regular and reserve forces well above the national average, so we should be at the forefront of any increased recruiting effort.

While there are few specific details within the SDSR and funding proposals are opaque, it is at least a start in the right direction.

Finally, the SDSR was published when Ukraine decimated the Russian strategic Air Force with brilliance in improvising using drones, AI and intelligence.

Our support for Ukraine is vital; no matter what the long-term plans are, we cannot allow Ukraine to be defeated.

Our defence forward line is with our brave Ukrainian compatriots.