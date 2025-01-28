Funds raised from Number Day help support vital NSPCC services such as Childline and Speak out Stay safe

Our Childline counsellors are here for children 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and it would be impossible to be here the way that we are without the support of NSPCC fundraisers, here in Northern Ireland.

Whether our supporters are hosting bake sales, running marathons or taking part in sponsored walks, every pound they raise helps the charity deliver a raft of different services, including Childline.

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to do something charitable, supporting NSPCC Northern Ireland, through fundraising, is a great and free way you can help.

There are lots of fundraising opportunities available on the NSPCC website, including physical challenges like sponsored cycles, runs and walks, and all of these options include support from our fundraising team to help make things easier for participants.

The next major fundraising event is Number Day which is aimed at schools, pupils and education settings and it encourages more children to engage with and have fun with maths.

This special day is one of the charity’s main annual fundraisers and will celebrate its 25th anniversary on February 7, having raised more than £3.8 million, across the UK, in that time.

By encouraging children at nurseries and primary schools to take part in fun, maths-related games and activities, Number Day aims to get classrooms, across Northern Ireland, involved with learning and fundraising.

Resources are available to teachers and schools right now and these include ideas on fun games and activities which will help children improve their maths skills while raising vital funds for charity.

Funds raised from Number Day help support vital NSPCC services such as Childline and Speak out Stay safe, a programme which sees the charity visit local primary schools and teach children how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect, and who to talk to if they are worried.

If you’re a teacher who wants to find out more about taking part in Number Day, go to the NSPCC website and search ‘Number Day’.

Number Day resources and more information on the event are already available to teachers at www.nspcc.org.uk/NumberDay.

Anyone who wants to find out more about fundraising, challenges or other ways to support the NSPCC and Childline can go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us