Letters to editor

A letter from Samuel Morrison:

The reaction of the broadcast media to the selection of Pat Cullen, the former head of the Royal College of Nursing, as the Sinn Fein/IRA candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone has been, frankly, sycophantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most telling of all is the fact that no journalist has asked how someone can be head of the RCN one day and a candidate for the movement which filled our hospitals for 30 years the next.

This is particularly pertinent when it comes to Fermanagh given that Ms Cullen aspires to represent Enniskillen, a town where on 8th November 1987 the republican movement chose to send Marie Wilson (a student nurse), Alberta Quinton (a retired nursing sister), Kit Johnston (a retired ambulance driver) and his wife ‪Jessie Johnston (yet another retired nurse) out into eternity by way of the Poppy Day bombing.