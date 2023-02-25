Rishi Sunak could open the door for the UK’s re-entry to the EU

South West Norfolk MP and former prime minister Liz Truss has reportedly warned prime minister Rishi Sunak to stick to her Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol plan she devised as foreign secretary.

There is an air of suspicion hanging over the premier's discussions with Brussels from Tory Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party.

If Northern Ireland is kept as a separate entity to the UK, particularly on the single market, the door remains open for a re-entry into the European Union, something Sir Keir Starmer for Labour relishes, and a vacillating Rishi Sunak, by no means an avid Brexiteer, having a potential to bring it about through deception and naivety.

To the politically astute, all roads point to a united Ireland which will meet with little resistance from mainland England, especially as guaranteed tax cuts will ensue for the rest of the United Kingdom with relative financial leverage, against a background of a parlous economy.

Look at how empty the House of Commons is when Northern Ireland is debated!

As a teenager in the province I remember back in 1969 James Callaghan as home secretary, on a fact-finding mission to Belfast, telling Ian Paisley that a Westminster government will hand Ulster over to the Republic of Ireland at a future date.

The providential indications are that this is coming to fruition, and on this issue Liz Truss will be excused any blame.

David Fleming,