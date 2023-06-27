Letter: The Bible is clear - those who oppose females ministers are simply following apostolic instructions
Poor John Coulter! He really does make a career of displaying his ignorance of God’s mind and will and revealed purpose.
He heads up his latest nonsensical article (News Letter, June 19) with the question: “Women ministers are dedicated and professional - so what’s the problem lads?”
Those who oppose women ordained as ministers are simply following the apostolic instructions laid down for the early church in its formative years.
“This is a true saying, If a man desire the office of a bishop, (interchangeable with the terms ‘elder’ or ‘presbyter’) he desireth a good work. A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour, given to hospitality, apt to teach; not given to wine, no striker, not greedy of filthy lucre; but patient, not a brawler, not covetous; one that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity; (For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?) Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil. Moreover he must have a good report of them which are without; lest he fall into reproach and the snare of the devil,” 1 Timothy 3:1-7.
Now it would appear that Mr Coulter has no problem casting aside the divinely inspired words of Paul and accepting and arguing for that which is utterly opposed to the will of God.
Mr Coulter, continue on in this frame of mind and one day the Lord will tell you plainly what the problem is!
Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery