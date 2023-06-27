News you can trust since 1737
Letter: The Bible is clear - those who oppose females ministers are simply following apostolic instructions

A letter from Rev Ivan Foster:
By Letters
Published 28th Jun 2023, 00:01 BST- 2 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Poor John Coulter! He really does make a career of displaying his ignorance of God’s mind and will and revealed purpose.

He heads up his latest nonsensical article (News Letter, June 19) with the question: “Women ministers are dedicated and professional - so what’s the problem lads?”

Those who oppose women ordained as ministers are simply following the apostolic instructions laid down for the early church in its formative years.

“‭This ‭is‭ a true‭ saying‭, If a man‭ desire‭‭ the office of a bishop‭, (interchangeable with the terms ‘elder’ or ‘presbyter’) he desireth‭‭ a good‭ work‭.‭ ‭A bishop‭ then‭ must‭‭ be‭‭ blameless‭, the husband‭ of one‭ wife‭, vigilant‭, sober‭, of good behaviour‭, given to hospitality‭, apt to teach‭;‭ ‭not‭ given to wine‭, no‭ striker‭, not‭ greedy of filthy lucre‭; but‭ patient‭, not a brawler‭, not covetous‭;‭ ‭one that ruleth‭‭ well‭ his own‭ house‭, having‭‭ his children‭ in‭ subjection‭ with‭ all‭ gravity‭;‭ ‭(For‭ if a man‭ know‭‭ not‭ how‭‭ to rule‭‭ his own‭ house‭, how‭ shall he take care of‭‭ the church‭ of God‭?)‭ ‭Not‭ a novice‭, lest‭ being lifted up with pride‭‭ he fall‭‭ into‭ the condemnation‭ of the devil‭.‭ ‭Moreover‭‭ he‭ must‭‭ have‭‭ a good‭ report‭ of‭ them which are without‭; lest‭ he fall‭‭ into‭ reproach‭ and‭ the snare‭ of the devil‭,” 1 Timothy 3:1-7.

Now it would appear that Mr Coulter has no problem casting aside the divinely inspired words of Paul and accepting and arguing for that which is utterly opposed to the will of God.

Mr Coulter, continue on in this frame of mind and one day the Lord will tell you plainly what the problem is!

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery