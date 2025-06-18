Letter: The crisis in our ambulance service is not acceptable in a modern society

A letter from David Barbour:
A crisis in shift cover in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has been highlighted by trade union Unite the Union
I worked as an operative and senior manager of the NI Ambulance Service for many years and notice in the News Letter a protest raised by Unite union regarding the difficulties in providing ambulance services (Union demands action to improve ambulance service shift cover, June 9).

I retired from it many years ago, and notice that the same under-funding seems to still be recurring.

It is not acceptable in a modern society that such affairs seem to readily exist.

Difficulties can arise, but when a notable trade union has to raise the issue again after a history of financial trouble, surely the government needs to act more keenly in the longer term to solve what seems to still be embedded as a financial funding inadequacy.

I suggest that all our public service representatives join hands to address what seems to be a recurring problem.

David Barbour, Coleraine

