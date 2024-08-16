Letter: The drop in wasp numbers this year may reflect a worrying general decline of all insects

Wasps, this summer, have been notable by their absence. ​We should do more to help all of our insects, even the ones we are not so fond of, writes Dr Cliff Henry

The slow start regarding the wasp population this season is very likely the result of a cool and damp June.

At this time of the year queen wasps are still getting their nests established.

In early spring the queen has no workers to help her, so she must collect all of the food for developing larvae, and start building the new nest by herself.

She must find protein to feed to her young, which usually is in the form of other insects like aphids, caterpillars and spiders, but a nice piece of ham does the job just as well.

When temperatures are low, she will burn more energy, and her prey may also be less abundant or harder to find, increasing her stress. Even in a normal year many nests never make it to the size of a tennis ball, and fail.

I am often asked why do wasps exist? What is their purpose in the world? Well, they do actually help us out on some levels.

They do hoover up lots of other ‘problem’ insects in our gardens, and they are also great pollinators. They also tidy up dead insects, bits of rotten meat and bits of food that people drop.

Like so many predatory creatures, they help maintain a balanced ecosystem.

There could be other explanations for fewer wasps this spring.

Boom and bust cycles are common in nature, so it entirely likely that wasp numbers will bounce back next year.

However, it has been widely reported that all insects have declined by as much as 60% in the past 20 years. Changes in farming practices, light pollution, invasive species and climate change are all possible reasons for the decline.

The drop in wasp numbers this year may reflect a worrying general decline of all insects, especially pollinating species, which could have an impact on parts of our food supply.

We could and should do more to help all of our insects, even the ones we are not so fond of. They all have a role to play in how our ecosystem functions.

Little things we all can do might include not cutting our lawns so often, planting some wildflowers, and reducing the amount of pesticides we use.