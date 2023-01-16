Letter: The DUP should stand for election in Great Britain
A letter from Alan Day:
I was interested to see former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib espouse for the DUP to electorally challenge the government on their Conservative & Unionist values by standing candidates in England, Scotland and Wales.
I recall the were previous rumours of Nigel Farage and Arron Banks joining the DUP.
Ben Habib also discussed the overlap between the DUP and Reform UK, arguing that the red wall are crying out for a party like the DUP.
What a good idea.
Alan Day, Coagh, Tyrone